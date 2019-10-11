Casting Is Now Open For The New Season Of Farmer Wants A Wife

Australia is currently experiencing a reality TV renaissance, and now you can add The Farmer Wants A Wife to the list of shows that are heading to our screens in 2020!

While The Farmer Wants A Wife previously aired on Channel 9, this time around it will be on Channel 7.

The dating show paired up lonely farmers with a group of hopeful singles who would visit their farm and get a taste for country living.

While we're not sure if the new series will exactly follow the structure of the Farmer Wants A Wife, what we do know is that casting is currently open!

A call out for applications was posted on social media asking for people to apply for the show.

You can apply for the series HERE.

