Casting Call Indicates We May Be Getting Our First LGBTQIA+ Bachelor

Are we about to have our first LGBTQIA+ Bachelor?!

A casting call, posted to Facebook, indicates that Channel 10 is looking for single men and women for the series’ next season.

While Brooke Blurton was our first bisexual Bachelorette, The Bachelor has yet to embrace the LGBTQIA+ community, exclusively focussing on creating heterosexual relationships over its nine-season history.

It seems Channel 10 are reworking the formula for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette after the most recent season’s ratings left a bit to be desired, to say the least.

2021’s Bachelor couple, pilot Jimmy Nicholson and marketing guru Holly Kingston, are still going strong, telling Who Magazine they’ve got wedding plans and have even discussed starting a family.

However, Bachelorette Brooke Blurton and her chosen partner, Darvid Garayeli, haven’t been as lucky, as they’re currently working through a now-public breakup.

