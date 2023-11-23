Carols In The Park is coming back this Christmas Eve!....AND THERE WILL BE FIREWORKS!

Returning to The Entrance Memorial Park, Sunday December 24th from 6pm!

Memorial Park will once again be lit up with Christmas spirit with traditional carols and roving holiday-themed entertainment over the course of the night.

This family-friendly and FREE event hosted by JC Entertainment & Events and supported by Central Coast Council and Hit101.3 will add a magical feeling to your holiday festivities- so get your picnic blankets and chairs ready for a beautiful night of singing under the stars.

And catch the Hit101.3 Black Thunder there for kids colouring, and games!