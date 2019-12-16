Carols In The Domain Just Added A ‘Frozen’ Number To The Musical Lineup!

Carols in the Domain is back for another year this December 21st, and this time, there will be a very special musical performance from Disney!

Christmas lovers can flock down to The Domain for another year of carols, celebrity appearances, food, drinks and bushfire fundraising.

Artists set to grace the stage this year include Vanessa Amorosi, Shannon Noll, Paulini, Jay Laga’aia, Adam Brand, Mark Vincent, Lucy Durack, Olina Loau, Hans The German, Penny McNamee, Harrison Craig, Todd McKenney, Ashleigh Rubenach, Young Stars of Australian Opera, and of course, Mickey Mouse and The Wiggles!

But this year The Wiggles and Santa Claus might have to watch their spotlight because they could be upstaged by a special performance of ‘Into The Unknown’ from Disney’s Frozen 2.

Carols in the Domain announced this morning that Elsa’s latest grand song will be performed, however, have not revealed whom by!

