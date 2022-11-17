Santa's Back For Carols by Candlelight

Townsville City Council is inviting the community to celebrate Christmas together at Carols by Candlelight

Grab your friends and family and enjoy all the fun under the big top on Sunday 4 December at Riverway Oval.

Gates open - 4pm

Pre-show starts - 5pm

Main Show starts - 6.30pm

There is something for everyone with:

• Special guest, Sophie Ricca

• 1 RAR Band

• Townsville Choral Society Carols by Candlelight Choir

• Local singers and dancers

• A special visit from Santa!

The evening will include food stalls, art and craft workshops, amusement rides, and much more.

This event will have an Auslan Interpreter present.

There’s nothing that puts us in the Christmas spirit like Christmas Carols, so come and sing along under the stars at this family-friendly event.

Date: Sun, 04 Dec 2022

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Cost: Free

Venue: Riverway Complex

20 Village Boulevard

Email: [email protected]

FOOD TRUCKS

Fairy Floss

Crave Frozen Yoghurt

GF Donuts

Mangiamo Restaurant

Ning's Thai

Potato Smash

Rainbow Smash

Suns Chinese

Wagtails Food Truck

Honey Puffs

Leonora's Filipino Kitchen

Smokin & Grillin

Cheap as Chips

Not Only Cannoli

The Feel Good Foodie

Chilli Jam

Woodfire Delights

Greek Street Food

Woodfire Pizza Townsville

Popcorn

Tropical Chill

Full Belly BBQ's

GG's Bhojan (Sri Lankan)

Coppin Coffee

Frosty Whip

Additional Details

Age Suitability: All ages

Accessibility:

Auslan Interpreted event

Companion cards

Disability parking

Disability restroom

Service animals allowed

Wheelchair accessible venue

Notes:

PARKING

Event parking will be available at Willows Shopping Centre and Sunland Plaza

PARK & RIDE SHUTTLE SERVICE

Parking will also be available behind the Eastbrooke Health Hub and Thuringowa Library located on the corner of Thuringowa Drive and Hinchinbrook Drive. A free shuttle bus will be running on a continuous loop from the bus stop located outside this centre on Thuringowa Drive to Riverway from 4pm – 9pm. The bus stop at Riverway will be located along Ross River Road just outside the C&K Weir Community Kindergarten.

DISABILITY PARKING

Disability parking will be available inside the Riverway Precinct. Please follow directions given by traffic control and have your disability parking permit clearly displayed.

NO PARKING

No general public parking will be available inside the Riverway Precinct except for disability parking. This is due to the onsite parking being taken up by the large volume of performers, suppliers, and staff. Patrons are encouraged to park at Willows and Sunland Plaza or make use of the Park & Ride service.

TAXI & UBER

The Taxi and Uber drop-off and pick-up zone will be located inside the Riverway Precinct.