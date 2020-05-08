Carole Baskin Has Dropped A Video Collab WIth Justin Bieber

Sweet baby Jesus. Carole Baskin became a household name with the release of the Tiger King documentary and now she's making a move into music.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande put out the call to their fans to submit their own videos dancing along to their new collab Stuck With U and it looks like big cat-loving Carol was one of them.

Carole appeared in full regalia dancing with her husband, promoting the new track on Justin's Instagram page.

Stuck With U drops today and we cannot wait!

