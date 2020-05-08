Carole Baskin Has Dropped A Video Collab WIth Justin Bieber

Hey all you cool cats!

Article heading image for Carole Baskin Has Dropped A Video Collab WIth Justin Bieber

Sweet baby Jesus. Carole Baskin became a household name with the release of the Tiger King documentary and now she's making a move into music.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande put out the call to their fans to submit their own videos dancing along to their new collab Stuck With U and it looks like big cat-loving Carol was one of them.

Carole appeared in full regalia dancing with her husband, promoting the new track on Justin's Instagram page.

Stuck With U drops today and we cannot wait!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

9 hours ago

Justin Bieber
carol baskin
Listen Live!
Justin Bieber
carol baskin
Justin Bieber
carol baskin
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs