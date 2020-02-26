Care For Your Feet With A Foot Wellness Workshop This Month!

If you're in need of some foot care, make sure you head to the Foot Wellness Workshop at Trarlgon Library on Friday, March 6.

The workshop is facilitated by a fully-qualified podiatrist & registered nurse & you'll learn how to care for your feet & reduce foot pain.

The workshop will cover:

Caring for your feet - skin, nails and footwear advice.

Common foot ailments - advice and management.

Maintain strength and balance to stay safe at home.

Accessing services that can support your independence.

Free blood pressure and blood glucose level checks by a Registered Nurse.

For further information please call Christine (Registered Nurse) on 03 5334 1500.

Morning tea will be provided.

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 10am-11am

Location: Traralgon Library: 35-38 Key Street, Traralgon

For more info, head to www.latrobe.vic.gov.au/council/events/foot-wellness-workshop

