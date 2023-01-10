Cardinal George Pell dies in Vatican City, aged 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell has died at the age of 81 in the Vatican City.

It’s believed Pell died following complications from a hip replacement.

Vatican correspondent Colm Flynn was among the first reports on his death, following news of the cardinal’s passing emerging online Wednesday morning.

“I’ve just spoken to his household and can confirm the sad news of the passing of Cardinal George Pell at the age of 81,” the EWTN News Vatican said on Twitter. “May he rest in peace”.

Pell returned to the Vatican in September 2020, six months after he was acquitted of child sexual abuse convictions in Australia.

He was the former financial controller of the Vatican and the most senior Catholic in the world found guilty of historical child sexual abuse before he was freed from Victoria’s Barwon Prison in April 2020.

Pell had his convictions quashed after a two-year legal battle.

