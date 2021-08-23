Supermarkets in Cardiff and Glendale Listed as Exposure Sites

More exposure sites have been listed overnight for the Hunter New England Area.

Woolworths at Cardiff and Stockland Glendale have been listed as exposure sites for last Tuesday and Thursday.

Coles at Glendale has also been listed as an exposure site for last Wednesday.

Both of the Glendale shops were only visited for a few minutes, but if you were there during the affected time, it’s advised that you get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result.

Supermarkets in Cardiff supermarkets listed as exposure sites

Hunter New England Health clarified on Sunday, that anyone who attended the Costco Boolaroo warehouse at any stage last week, is now regarded as a close contact and must get tested immediately.

This comes after mask restrictions tightened on Monday, requiring everyone to wear a mask outdoors unless exercising, or face a $500 fine.

Although testing remains a high priority for close contacts of exposure sites, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday, that the focus is now on vaccination numbers.

“I don’t want is to focus so much on the numbers going up and down. We want to see them go down, no doubt about that, and we’re working so hard to make it possible, but the number we need to focus on is a vaccination rate. When we reached 70% double dose, we will be able to live more freely."

To see a full list of exposure sites, and to book your Covid vaccine, visit health.nsw.gov.au.

