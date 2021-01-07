Cardi B Scrambles To Turn Off Her Song WAP As Her Two Year Old Walks In The Room

Cardi B is well known for her explicit songs that are annoyingly catchy as hell. She's all for it, just not in front of her daughter.

Cardi was recently playing her hit song 'WAP' on a live stream when two-year-old Kulture walked into the room, as soon as Cardi spots her, she's can't turn off the song quick enough! Check it out below...

*WARNING - explicit content*

Cardi has explained why she's so strict on not letting her daughter hear the iconic song and its lyrics saying:

