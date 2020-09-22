Cardi B Launches Instagram Account For Two Year Old Daughter

Cardi B has taken a moment in the middle of her divorce drama to start an Instagram page for her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi has made no secret of the fact that she intends to set up her daughter to have an amazing life (and even previously referenced to her having $5 million dollars in the bank) and it seems as though she's getting in early when it comes to a social media presence.

Cardi took to her own Insta page to encourage her 75.8 million followers to give Kulture a follow.

Needless to say, the pint-size star has become an overnight sensation with almost 800,000 followers AND a verified blue tick.

*sigh*

