Cardi B Dramatically Narrates Footage Of A Boat Sinking Near Her Vacation Home
David Attenborough has met his match
Pic: @IAmCardiB
Okay, real talk; can Cardi B start narrating children’s books?!
The 29-year-old WAP singer has narrated a video of a Wet-Ass Boat (yes, we know all boats are technically wet, but roll with it), having caught footage of a yacht sinking near her vacation home over the weekend.
The Grammy Award-winning artist shared the dramatic saga to her social media accounts, posting a video of the boat sinking to her Twitter page, and later providing an update over Instagram Stories.
It’s okay, we can laugh because no-one was hurt!
“What the f***?! Oh my… It’s sinking! Y’all see that?” she exclaimed in the video.
“It’s gone! It’s gone! Bye bye.”
*Insert the harrowing sounds of Cardi B’s fake screams here*
In her Instagram Stories (which have since expired), Cardi B gave her audience a follow-up to the fiasco.
“Update, y’all… So there’s a search team looking for the boat,” she explained.
“I just saw a scuba diver going down there… Child, that s*** is in Bikini Bottom,” she joked.
“SpongeBob is auctioning that b****!”
Shout-out to the legend who put Cardi B's narration over the footage from Titanic!
