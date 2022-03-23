Caravans, Boats & Trailers To Be Banned From Suburban Gold Coast Streets

The Gold Coast city council will ban boats, trailers and caravans from Gold Coast streets following a large number of complaints from residents saying they are unable to exit their own driveways.

According to authorities, to combat the rise in recreational vehicles on Gold Coast streets, they are having to paint yellow lines in front of properties.

The push to remove trailers, caravans and boats from the streets comes as the number of recreational vehicles has increased by 7,000 over the span of two years.

The ban will see all vehicles over 7.5 metres in length from parking on suburban streets, in public parks and close to intersections for extended periods of time.

Councillor Hermann Vorster told the Gold Coast Bulletin that the recreational vehicles are proving to be a “hazard”.

"It’s not just the space they are taking up, it is the massive hazard they pose to pedestrians and cyclists trying to navigate streets,” he said.

"Simmering tension in suburban streets with caravans littering cul-de-sacs means desperate owners are now parking near parks and playgrounds.

“The best place for private property is on private property.”

The council has seen a huge rise in complaints about recreational vehicles with only 34 complaints submitted between 2018 and 2019 and 500 in 2021.

The city council has plans to gain permission from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to allow parking inspectors to forcefully remove mobile homes.

The suburbs with the highest number of complaints are Palm Beach, Upper Coomera, Paradise Point, Southport and Pimpama.

