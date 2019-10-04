Caramilk Donuts Have Already Come To Melbourne To Satisfy Your Cravings Once & For All

It has only been a few days since Caramilk returned to supermarket shelves and it already has people breaking their diets. How we've missed caramelised white chocolate in our lives...

It’s no surprise that local businesses want to get on the bandwagon and it seems a Hoppers Crossing donut shop may have got there first… and they are going through A LOT of blocks!

Daniel’s Donuteria have found themselves with a whole new fan base since they whipped out their Caramilk donuts. Described by one customer as ‘the best donuts they've ever had’, people have been racing to the store. So much so, the store is taking pre-orders!

If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to get to ASAP. In fact, we might beat you to it!

Where: 4/150 Hogans Road, Hoppers Crossing

When: 24 hours. Yes, you read that right… 24 HOURS!

