Car With ‘COVID19’ Number Plate Abandoned At This Australian Airport Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories

A car with the number plate "COVID 19" has confused local Adelaide Airport staff, who say it has been parked there since before Australia's coronavirus lockdowns began...

The disease caused by coronavirus was only first officially labelled "COVID–19" on February 11 and was subsequently declared a pandemic one month later...

