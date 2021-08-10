Capricornia Police Warn Drivers Of Road Safety Following Two Serious Crashes

A high number of crashes has prompted Capricornia police to reinforce road safety warnings to drivers.

This comes as the district's road toll rises to 13 following an accident at Bouldercombe where a car rolled killing a woman.

A second accident followed in Westwood, where an SUV collided with a truck head on leaving an elderly man critically injured in hospital.

The man in his 70's was believed to have been driving SUV when he steered onto the opposite side of the road, colliding head on with a truck.

Emergency services were quick to attend the scene where they pried the man from the SUV through the back of the vehicle.

The man was immediately incubated and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in serious condition.

He has since been transported from Rockhampton to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in serious condition.

The crash occurred on Capricorn Highway just after 8:15AM Monday, leaving the man with critical injuries to his limbs and head as well as serious internal injuries.

