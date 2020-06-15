Capricorn Food & Wine Festival Will Go Ahead Despite Some Changes In 2020

The Capricorn Food & Wine Festival is returning to Central Queensland this year, showcasing the best local gourmet food, wine and produce, and celebrating the region's hospitality, tourism and music scene.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, prepare to be entertained and inspired over four packed days of demonstrations, performances, and tastings.

Festival Producer Rhiannan Rochford said this year will feature the biggest line-up in the event's history:

“This year the festival will play host to over 12 signature events across the three days. The ever-popular Long Lunch is returning, along with the Twilight Tastings, Beer Schools, Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree and Degustation. Shane Bailey of the Boathouse Noosa and Beef Australia will also join the festival for a masterclass which is not to be missed! Fan-favourite Chef Matt Golinski will also be returning this year, serving up boutique dishes at a number of events across the weekend. Festival-goers just wanting to soak up the ambience of the festival and Riverbank can sip your way through Cork and Fork Lane and enjoy all the delights the foodies have to offer.”

Event Organiser Callan Buchholz said that while the format of the festival may see some alterations due to social distancing restrictions, the quality and focus will remain the same:

“We are really excited to offer our region the same great boutique food and wine experiences they have come to expect, while recognising the social distancing practises that will be in place at that time. The focus of the festival will remain on showcasing local produce and musical talent, while promoting tourism in our region, which is more important now than ever before.”

The festival will take place September 24th - 27th, 2020.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.