Cancer Patients To Benefit From World Class Hub In Maitland

Cancer patients in Maitland and the surrounding Hunter region will have access to a world-class facility.

The Genesis Care site will be home to an integrated cancer centre and research hub, providing benefits to those in need.

As the doors open this week, Radiation Oncologist Peter O'Brien says the facility is a one-stop shop for cancer care, where patients can access various services.

"Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, allied health support - but also linked to the latest in diagnostic imaging," Mr O'Brien said.

"From an access point of view, this is really going to be a game changer for the people in the area."

O'Brien said having access to all this under the one roof is going to prove instrumental for community research.

"It's a really exciting time cause the genesis care centre in Maitland will provide patients with much closer access for patients in the Hunter Region to comprehensive cancer care," he said.

"It will really reduce the disruption to patients lives and the lives of their families and carers."

The 'game-changing' facility will provide valuable support and ultimately make treatment less difficult.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.