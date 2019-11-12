Cancelled: Fires Force The Rally Australia To Be Called Off

Organisers announced the cancellation today after extensive consultation with the NSW Government, the international motor sports governing body FIA, emergency services and the local community.



The State is experiencing its worst ever bushfire conditions, which have resulted in the declaration of a State of Emergency, a statewide total fire ban and conditions in some regions classified as “catastrophic”.



Event Chairman Andrew Papadopoulos said the cancellation was the only course available, considering the safety of the more than 1000 people involved as officials, competitors and in support roles.



“Considering the best interests and safety of everyone involved in the rally, and of course the wider community, it is not appropriate to conduct the rally,” he said.



“Our thoughts are with the NSW community, especially the people who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes as a result of the fires in northern NSW, and we thank the Rally community for your support and understanding.”



Ticketholders, officials, volunteers and the community can contact Rally Australia for more information at (02) 6648 4972 or [email protected]