Canberrans Urged To Get Tested

Today press conference from ACT Health has concluded and we've seen another day of COVID-19 cases in the ACT.

Priority COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available for education staff and year 12 students in the ACT ahead of an anticipated return of senior students to undertake the AST exams.

From Friday year 12 students and staff required to assist with the ACT Scaling Test can book one of the 5,500 priority Pfizer vaccination appointments reserved at the AIS with jabs to begin being administered from Monday.

Other teachers, educators and staff who have direct contact with children in their daily work at ACT schools, early childhood education and care centres and out of school hour care services can also now make a booking for priority Pfizer appointments in the following weeks.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr said providing priority vaccinations to staff and students in ACT schools is an important step in the return to face-to-face learning.

“Getting a vaccination within the next two weeks will provide a level of protection for year 12 students and exam staff ahead of the AST Scaling Test,”

The changes to the ACT’s vaccine rollout apply to year 12 students at ACT public schools, CIT and non-government schools.

Priority bookings can’t be made online, they can only be accessed by phone by contacting the ACT COVID-19 vaccination booking line on (02) 5124 7700

The announcement comes on the same day that the ACT records 18 new cases of the virus.

There are now 255 active cases in the Territory.

Of the new infections, just 3 were in quarantine, leaving 15 out in the community for at least part of their infectious period.

Hospital numbers have also decreased on Friday to 10.

Three remain in intensive care, including a man in his 20’s who remains on breathing support.

Listen to our daily wrap below: