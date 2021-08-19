Canberrans Out For Another Record Day Of Testing As 16 New Cases Are Announced

Chief Minister Andrew Barr warns Canberrans against complacency to avoid 'living like Sydney' as he addressed the Territory today.

There was 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT on Thursday. Eleven of the new infections have been linked to previous cases with five still under investigation.

It brings the total number of active infections across the Territory to 83.

The new cases were detected after another record day of testing in the Nation’s Capital with more than 8,700 swabs processed.

More than 19,000 people are now also in quarantine after being identified as close, casual and secondary contacts.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr has pleased with Canberrans to stay at home, warning the decision we make now will determine how we manage the threat from this outbreak.

“We simply have to reduce the transmission potential in our community.”

“We either stop this virus now or we live like Sydney for the rest of this year – they are the choices that we face.”

Young people remain an ongoing concern during the ACT’s outbreak with one of Thursday’s new cases linked to a childcare centre.

People under the age of 25 currently make up 89% of the total number of cases in the Territory.

