Canberrans expected to spend big at End of Financial Year sales

There’s just two weeks left of the financial year and Canberrans are tipped to cash.

New figures from the National Retail Association are forecasting a $15 billion dollar spend across the country as shoppers snag themselves an End of Financial year bargain.

NRA CEO Dominique Lamb said ACT shoppers are expected to collectively spend up to $282 million over the next 14 days.

“As usual we expect clothing and fashion retail to feature prominently now that we have officially moved into winter. Electronic and furniture items are also expected to fly out the door in the coming days.”

Ms Lamb also has several tips for shoppers to ensure they get the best bang for their buck between now and July 1.

“An easy trap to fall into during EOFY sales is impulse buying – shoppers should think carefully as to how much they need a product and how long they would use it for,” Ms Lamb said.

“Compile a budget and compare the price of any reduced item between competing retailers to guarantee that you get the best price possible.

“We also urge shoppers to think ahead and look for any items that may be good Christmas presents before prices rises again in the coming months.”