Canberra's Lockdown To Extend Into October

The ACT will remain in lockdown for at least another month.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr on Tuesday announced, based on advice from the Chief Health Officer, the decision has been made to extend the Territory’s lockdown for another four weeks.

The stay-at-home orders now expected to remain in place until at least Friday 15 October as the delta COVID variant continues to spread in the Territory and the surrounding NSW region.

“We are still recording cases where the source of transmission is unknown, and cases where people have been infectious in the community.”

“Without strong public health measures, our community would be quickly overwhelmed by the virus, particularly our unvaccinated population.”

A review of the Territory’s lockdown orders will be carried in a further two weeks, at the halfway point of the new extension.

As part of the extension, changes to the current restrictions will come into place from 11:59pm Friday 17 September.