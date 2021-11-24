Canberra's Genesis Owusu wins big at the ARIA's
Most awarded singer of the night
Canberra's Kofi Owusu-Ansah, better known by his stage name 'Genesis Owusu' has dominated Australian Music's night of night's.
Owusu took home the coveted 'Album of the Year' at Wednesday night's ARIA awards.
The 23-year-old was the most awarded artists of the night, picking up a total of four awards.
His debut album 'Smiling with No Teeth' also claimed:
- Best Independent Release
- Best Hip Hop Release
- Best Album Cover Artwork
18-year-old rapper The Kid LAROI took out Best Artist while RUFUS claimed Best Group.
Check out the full list of winners here.
