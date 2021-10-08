Canberra's first dine-in feast up for grabs, the minute lockdown ends

How much are you craving a trip to the pub for a feed and some drinks with mates?

Well, with less than a week of lockdown left, one of Canberra's best burger bars, Grease Monkey, is giving one lucky Canberran and 9 of their friends the chance to 'get back on the beers'.

The best part, you'll be able to enjoy it at the very minute that the lockdown lifts.

Grease Monkey is offering a 'Midnight Feast' at 12:01am Friday October 15 at either their Braddon or Gungahlin stores.

The group of 10 will enjoy 2 chefs, their own personal waiter, an open bar, open kitchen and it's all on the house.

The 'Midnight Feast' will be held in a COVID safe way, in line with the eased restrictions that come into effect on Friday October 15.

Now, I bet you're sick of reading and just want to know how you can become one of the first people to enjoy a dine-in experience since the ACT's outbreak of delta.

How to enter:

Head to the Grease Monkey Facebook page.

Share a positive lockdown experience in the comments of their 'Midnight Feast' post.

Like and share the post to your wall or story.

Make sure you're following the page.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday.