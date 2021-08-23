Canberra's Exposure Lists Grow To Over 360 Across The Territory

The exposure sites for Canberra's second lockdown has grown again as ACT Health has confirmed a number of new positive COVID-19 case who were out in the community while infectious.

Most of the new exposure sites are located in Canberra's south. The Erindale shopping area now has seven exposure sites including Woolworths, Butcher Shop, NewsXpress, Erindale Pharmacy, China Tea House and Crust Pizza. These exposure sites span a number of days and times.

The Woden Valley region has also seen additional sites added. Woolworths in Cooleman Court, Zambrero, Chemist Warehouse and Australia post are all now listed.

On the northside, a childcare centre has been added as Bright Bees Childcare located in Nicholls is listed as a close contact site.

With these new exposure sites, there is over 360 sites and ACT Health is encouraging people to check this list regularly as it is updated multiple times a day.

Keep up to date with the full list on the ACT Health COVID-19 website.