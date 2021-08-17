Canberra Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases as Financial Assistance is Extended

Canberra has seen an increase in COVID-19 during its second lockdown. 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 45.

Three of those are under investigation with no known link to current cases. None of the ACT’s cases are in hospital.

It follows record testing on Monday with a total of 7380 tests taken.

More than 80 exposure locations are now listed in the ACT, including Chapman Primary After School Care after a positive case visited the facility on Tuesday 10 August and Wednesday 11 August.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expects the number of sites to grow past 100 in the next few days and said restrictions won’t be easing soon.

“Construction work will remain largely a prohibited activity for the next few days. We are though reviewing our public health measures every single day and when it is safe to make changes we will. But today is not that day.”

ACT Policing will also be partnering with essential businesses to ensure customers aren’t lingering in stores.

Mr Barr is reminding locals not to browse in stores and instead consider click and collect or delivery services.

“Browsing at a hardware store is not an essential activity. It doesn’t help. All it does is increase the likelihood of the virus transmitting between people.”

Financial assistance has also been extended for Canberrans impacted during the lockdown.

Mr Barr said Commonwealth and ACT Government COVID-19 Business Support Grants will now end on 2 September, in line with the extension of the territory’s lockdown.

“Business support grants under that partnerships scheme will… provide support for up to $10,000 for employing businesses and $4000 for non-employing businesses. There is also an overarching ACT Government Hardship Scheme.”

Information on these supports can be found on the Services Australia and ACT Business Hub websites.

There’s now over 7500 people quarantining in the ACT.

See our wrap from day 5 of the lockdown below: