Canberra Beer Ranked Number 1 in Australia

A Canberra brewry has taken out the top as Australia's favourite craft beer.

BentSpoke's 'Crankshaft' was voted as the number one beer of the 2021 Gabs Hottest 100 Craft Beer countdown. This is actually the second year in a role that BentSpoke has taken out the honours.

BentSpoke Brewer's Richard Watkins said he would love to make it a hatrick.

“We came third three years in a row and now first two years in a row, so we’d love to do a three-peat.”

BentSpoke wasn't the only local beer to rank high in the top 100. Capital Brewing Co had two beers, the Capital XPA and Coast Ale that ranked 7th and 9th.

We've got a hold of the top 10 brews:

Crankshaft – BentSpoke Balter XPA – Balter Brewing Larry – Your Mates Brewing Co Pacific Ale – Stone & Wood G.O.A.T – Black Hops Better Beer Zero Carb – Better Beer Capital XPA – Capital Brewing Co Hawaiian Haze – Ballistic Beer Co Coast Ale – Capital Brewing Co Newtowner – Young Henrys

Want more Canberra news? Head to our homepage and find 'Latest News' to stay up to date with what is happening in the Capital: