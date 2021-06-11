Can You Identify The Wheelie Bin Bandit?

Queensland Police are seeking assistance to identify a man related to a robbery and a wounding in Biggera Waters on Monday morning.

Police alleged that an unknown man scaled over a fence into a Thompson Street address at roughly 6:30AM before climbing into a wheelie bin.

After an hour-and-a-half of waiting in the bin, a man who lived at the address discovered the intruder in the unusual hiding spot. The trespasser then threatened his discoverer, demanding he hand over his phone and keys.

An altercation ensued, where the man who lived at the address received a wound to his hand and the intruder escaped with the victim’s property.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

The Queensland Briefing

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.