Can You Identify The Wheelie Bin Bandit?

Strange robbery needs public assistance

Article heading image for Can You Identify The Wheelie Bin Bandit?

via Queensland Police

Queensland Police are seeking assistance to identify a man related to a robbery and a wounding in Biggera Waters on Monday morning.

Police alleged that an unknown man scaled over a fence into a Thompson Street address at roughly 6:30AM before climbing into a wheelie bin.

After an hour-and-a-half of waiting in the bin, a man who lived at the address discovered the intruder in the unusual hiding spot. The trespasser then threatened his discoverer, demanding he hand over his phone and keys.

An altercation ensued, where the man who lived at the address received a wound to his hand and the intruder escaped with the victim’s property.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

Hit News Team

11 June 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Hit
Gold Coast
Crime
Robbery
