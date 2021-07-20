Can You Believe These Popular Movies Are THIS Old?!

Do you ever catch yourself thinking about a movie like Mean Girls and feel like it came out yesterday? Bc same. Then you realise that 2004 wasn't 5 years ago and you go into a state of panic? Same again.

I did some digging and found some of the most popular movies during the 90s and 2000s and almost blacked out when I realised how long ago they were released. Let's just say, I'm feeling OLD!

Want to see for yourself? Here's how old some of the most popular movies from the 90s and 2000s are!

Bring It On (21 years old)

Honey (18 years old)

A Cinderella Story (17 years old)

Mean Girls (17 years old)

Legally Blonde (20 years old)

The Princess Diaries (20 years old)

Crossroads (19 years old)

The Parent Trap (23 years old)

Mrs. Doubtfire (28 years old)

10 Things I Hate About You (22 years old)

The Notebook (17 years old)

If you found yourself #shook at this list too, it might be time to get an eye cream...or maybe Botox.

