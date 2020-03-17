Camping Weather Is Officially Here With Townsville Temps Dipping To Low 20s

Bye sweat!

Townsville evening and mornings have been ‘fresh’ this week,  with Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 20 degrees.  

*digs around for hoodie*

The cool change is an indication that Easter is on the way, which means so is your annual camping trip!

Whether you head to the outback, or to your favourite caravan park, you won’t be swimming in your own sweat with the temp drops.

For the rest of the week Ingham’s coolest temperatures will drop to 22 and then 21 on Saturday.

Thursday and Friday will start at 21 in Townsville, before jumping to a low of 23 from Sunday-Tuesday (you can copy and paste that for Ayr as well).

Meanwhile heading west to Charters Towers will require an early morning flanny, with temps ranging from 17-33 for the rest of the working week.

Carley Whittington

17 March 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

