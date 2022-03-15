Campaign Launched To Bring More Travellers To Townsville

Townsville Enterprise will partner with Queensland Airports and Jetstar to form a new campaign to get build attraction for the region.

The four-week push called 'Sun and sea, You and me' will target interstate travellers with increased flights and deals.

A key vision of building flights to both Townsville and Magnetic Island, Enterprise marketing director Lisa Woolfe says an extra 400,000 seats have already been secured.

"By remaining active in the aviation space throughout the pandemic period, we have managed to secure an additional 400,000 seats into Townsville," Woolfe said.

"It's really important that we don't sell ourselves short, that we are actually proud of our destination and connect with people who come to Townsville.

"Aviation partners are a crucial part of our future growth as a destination, and forms part of a wider aviation strategy, which looks to remove access as a barrier to travel and build a strong network for both business and leisure travellers looking to live, work and play in Townsville, North Queensland."

The campaign was launched on Friday, with discounted flights offered through March with fares starting from $95.

