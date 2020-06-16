Camila Cabello Is Re-recording Beyonce's Single Ladies

Rumours are swirling higher than a makeover spell online at the moment when it comes to our Queen and savior Beyoncè and pop superstar Camila Cabello.

Apparently Camila is set to release her own rendition of Bey's classic 'Single Ladies'... and we're not too sure how this makes us feel.

The song will apparently be part of the live-action remake of the Disney animated film 'Cinderella' and will feature Missy Elliot.

Some are saying Cami should just leave the song as it is, where others are excited about this new twist. What do you think?

