Calvin Harris Has Changed His Name And Dropped Two Bangers

A change is as good as a holiday, right? Well that seems to be the case for Calvin Harris - it's a new year and a new him!

Calvin has revealed the name he's now going by for his new project... Love Regenerator.

Yep, call him Mr Regenerator.

Calvin has dropped two tracks as part of the project titled Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait) and CP-1.

Check out the visualiser for CP-1 below...

When talking about this new project, Calvin explained; "I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me..."

Grab your copy of his new project here.

