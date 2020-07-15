Callum Has Started Online Cooking Classes So We Can All Become MasterChefs

While one of the many South Australian contestants might no longer be in the running to win this season of MasterChef Australia, it doesn't mean you can't still watch him whip up ungodly delicious dishes.

Right from the comfort of your own couch too!

Callum Hann told Adelaide's Bec & Cosi that his cooking school, Sprout, has officially gone digital so we can all continue to eagerly watch and learn from our prized, talented chef.

Tune in below to find out more:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.