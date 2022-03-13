Calls To Cut Tax On Fuel As Prices Rapidly Increase

As the price to fill-up continues in excess of $2 per litre, there have been calls for the federal government to lower the tax hike.

Petrol prices are roaring in many states, and drivers are finding it increasingly difficult to monitor.

In some parts of Melbourne, experts say the worst case scenario is a surge beyond $3 per litre.

With overseas conflicts and industry struggles, oil prices are skyrocketing across the globe and there isn't an end sight.

South Australian premier Steven Marshall has penned a letter to Scott Morrison, requesting the fuel excise be cut to assist with the family budget.

The average cost of fuel is taxed at 44 cents per litre, which can add $20 a tank for an average car.

South Australian senator Rex Patrick wants the fuel excise on petrol halved over the next 12 months.

"This situation is already putting pressure on Australian families and small businesses just as they are recovering in the economic backwash of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Patrick said.

"Extreme fuel prices, higher food and grocery prices and rising interest rates could prove to be a triple whammy for many Aussie families."

