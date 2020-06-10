Calling Crazy Plant People! Bunnings are Slinging Fiddle Leaf Plants for $4

Run! Don't walk!

The fiddle leaf fig is by far the best indoor plant. Why? Because it’s super low maintenance and they look amazing.

The only thing is, it does come with a hefty price tag, paying around $100 for the plant, and usually, that’s a pretty small one with a few dead leaves.

A member of the Crazy Indoor Plant People Australia (C.I.P.P.A) facebook group, found that Bunnings, being the absolute Kings they are, have decided to start slinging out baby figs for under $4! $3.75 to be precise.

Sure it’s a baby plant, but with the right home and enough love, it could be an absolute beast.

