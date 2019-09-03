Calling All Tennis Players To Come Down To Glow Tennis!

Glow tennis is coming to Gippsland as the Morwell tennis club is set to host the first event next week.

The event is a fresh new twist on tennis, with special UV lights coming on when the sun goes down.

Glow tennis will have a party atmosphere with people of all ages welcome to come and try out!

For $5, the night will include prizes, games, pizza, fairy floss, popcorn. Fun on and off the courts!

Don't miss out on this fun new version of tennis. Make sure you wear something bright!

DATE: Friday 6 September

TIME: 5:30pm-9pm

LOCATION: Morwell Tennis Club, 10 Vary Street, Morwell

