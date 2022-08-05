Calling All Singles! Big Brother Australia Wants You For Their Next Season!

Single and ready to mingle? Well, Big Brother is up to something, and they want SINGLES to apply for the next season!

In a new post to socials, Big Brother Australia posted a photo of host Sonia Kruger asking for singles to apply with the caption, "Calling all single Housemates to come and play Big Brother’s game. Do you think you have what it takes to be crowned the winner of Big Brother 2023? Then apply now"

We sussed out the application and here are the rules: