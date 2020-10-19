Call The MIB, Demi Lovato Saw An Alien And Posted The Video!

She's an actress, a singer, an advocate and now you can add UFO hunter to Demi Lovato's list of titles. The singer has legit seen a UFO and even has the proof!

Demi took to her Insta to post about her recent alien encounter, saying she has been spending time with UFO specialist Dr. Steven Greer and that "Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me."

Demi goes on to promote the Dr's App that you can download in order to communicate with aliens. Check out her proof below.

What do you think about Demi's out of this world encounter?

