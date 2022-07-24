California Wildfire Rips Through Hundreds Of Acres Of Land Amid Heatwave

A wildfire has torn through hundreds of acres in California as a record-breaking heatwave continues to scorch the country.

This is the latest fire to breakout across the region following a large oak fire which sparked on Friday near the Yosemite National Park in California.

According to public information officer with California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Hector Vasquez, fire and emergency services have already evacuated 6,000 people from the area.

"There's personnel showing up from various departments all over the state to help control this fire," he said.

The fire has continued to grow with fire fighters so far unable to contain the blaze as of Saturday evening.

The fire has destroyed hundreds of acres of land, vehicles and other property as fire fighters work to prevent the blaze from spreading and destroying more property.

California is no stranger to large scale wild fires with the region suffering through a number of large fires as a result of lengthy droughts and an increasingly warm climate.

