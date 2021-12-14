Cairns Police Investigate Deaths Of Two Infants At Bungalow

Cairns Police will probe the case of twin infants who died at an apartment block in Cairns.

It's believed paramedics were unable to resuscitate the pair at the Bungalow home on Monday.

Cairns Child Protection Unit is investigating the incident involving the three-month old babies.

Ambulance services arrived around 11am to apartment unit in the Far North, and attempted to perform CPR.

Queensland Police confirmed reports the twins needed 'special needs medical care'.

A spokesperson said no further information has been provided, as police prepare a coroners report.

