Cairns Police Are Investigating Two Separate Armed Robberies

Police are currently investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred in Cairns on Tuesday.

According to police, four men walked into a business on Lake Street at around 3:45PM on Tuesday.

One of the men is then believed to have pulled a knife from his pocket, threatening the store owner.

The four men then grabbed two gel blaster pistols before escaping on foot.

The second armed robbery occurred at around 7:30PM on Abbott Street when a group of young males were approached two other young males.

The two boys then demanded the group turn over any money they had before one boy reached inside of his bum bag while stating he had a knife

Two of the boys from the larger group handed over mobile phones and a sum of cash to the robbers.

The offenders then fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to either robbery to congtact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

