Cairns North Man Arrested After Waving Firearm Around Town

A 40-year-old man in Bungalow, Cairns was arrested on Wednesday following reports of a citizen being threatened with a firearm.

At a licensed venue on Aumuller Street, Police were called to an area to discover the alleged waving around a gel-baster handgun in the direction of the public.

Around 1.10pm, the man was found walking through a back-alley at the local venue when several members of the public felt threatened.

Police uncovered a black gel blaster style handgun concealed in the man’s attire, also locating possession of cannabis.

"As you can imagine members of the public swinging this handgun around would've been concerning. It's a great example of this man coming into custody in a safe manner." - Senior Constable Matt Cornish

"Police also located cannabis on the man, he was charged with one count of going armed as to cause fear and possession of a dangerous drug.

"He'll head off to the Cairns magistrate court in August, in relation to those two charges."

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

