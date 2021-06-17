Cairns Man Charged For Impersonating A Police Officer

A man in far north Queensland accused of impersonating a Smithfield police officer will front the courts.

The 33-year-old had reportedly been in contact with a Brisbane man, telling him to surrender to authorities of the Cairns police station.

Senior Constable Matt Cornish said the Brisbane man was caught up in the fake threats, before realising he was being hoodwinked.

"The Brisbane man complied, he flew to Cairns attended the Smithfield Police station, where he found out it was a fraudulent communication."

Constable Cornish said the 33-year-old was in investigated and charged once it became clear that he setup the Brisbane man.

"He was charged of assuming a name of a police officer with intent to mislead and fraudulent behaviour. He'll head off to the Magistrates court in July."

Detectives arrested the Cairns man in Portsmith on Thursday.

