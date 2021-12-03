Cairns Man Becomes Instant Millionaire Overnight

A local Cairns man has become an instant millionaire overnight after winning a gigantic $4.8 million in the lotto.

The search was on for the lucky recipient who held the only division one winning entry in Thursday night's Set For Life draw.

Given the scale of the winnings, the man will be paid in monthly installments over then next 20 years.

Far North Queensland has become a hotspot for jackpot winners. In 2021, there have been five division on winners from the area.

The lucky Cairns local told reporters how he plans to spend his life changing income.

"I found out late last night while I was in bed," he said.

"I checked the numbers first and then recognised some of them, and so I checked my ticket and bam – there it was!

"I double-checked it so many times. I couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won division one. Honestly, I had to keep pinching myself. I thought I was dreaming!

“It’s a dream come true!”

