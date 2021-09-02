Cairns Landmark To Become Major Vaccination Hub

the Cairns Convention Centre will begin boosting COVID vaccination numbers across the Far North, with a series of mass events to be hosted over four weekends.

Starting September 10, the convention centre will rollout doses of the vaccination for locals, in a bid to help overall rates for eligible citizens.

The Cairns local government area is reportedly falling behind in the race to get to an 80 per cent vaccination target.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the rollout across the region will encourage safety and security for Far North Queenslanders moving forward.

“The opening of this large community vaccination site means we’re able to administer more and more vaccines, with our current vaccination sites at Edmonton and Smithfield also still in operation,” she said.

“Our hardworking staff will aim to vaccinate approximately 1500 people per day.

“We are also planning on having food stalls and some light entertainment available for people while they are waiting to get vaccinated.”

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service is urging anyone eligible to register as soon as possible.

