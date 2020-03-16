Cairns group offering to help get essentials for those who are in self-isolation.

For those who have compromised immune systems or who have just touched down from their international flight- things are tough.

To slow and stop the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Government has imposed a 14 day self-isolation rule for anyone coming into Australia on an international flight.

Many people in our community can't get to the shops for essentials or are having trouble picking up their medications but that's where Cairns Community helping those in Quarantine is stepping in.

Megan Palmer spoke to us about the simple idea she had to help others who need it the most:

If you can help, or know someone doing it tough- just head to their Facebook page.