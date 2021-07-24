Cabinet Shuts Down Berejiklian's Request For More Vaccines

The State and Territory leaders at the National Cabinet have shit down NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's requests for other states to hand over some of their Pfizer vaccines.

While these requests have been denied by State and Territory leaders, the Premier has a plan B in place to ensure a majority of the state are receiving their vaccinations.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

NSW has now opted to slow down the roll out of the states second round of vaccines, to allow more people receive their first vaccine.

The news comes as AMA President Doctor Omar Korshid acknowledges the dyer situation in NSW and implores the masses to head out and get the Astrazenica vaccine.

"AZ is a very safe and effective vaccine and is the best way to help Sydney get out of this crisis" - Dr Korshid

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has since extended his own plea to other states to hand over some of their Pfizer vaccines as Sydney reaches another record in covid case numbers.

NSW has now reached a whopping 163 new locally acquired cases of the 93,000 performed since 8PM last night despite the Sydney's lockdown.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.