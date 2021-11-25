Byron Bay Hostel Sent Into Seven-Day Lockdown

An unvaccinated staff member of a Byron Bay hostel has tested positive to COVID-19, forcing a seven-day shutdown of the facility.

Police and heath workers have covered all rooms at the Aquarius Backpackers, testing everyone from top to bottom.

The positive test result has forced 81 people to obey stop and stay orders for the next 48 hours.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe says those in the backpackers remain in good spirit.

"We're communicating with the people who are there, they're also speaking with health authorities," Det. Kehoe said.

"No one wants to be in lockdown, but they're all in good spirits"

The hostel lockdown comes as an influx of Year 12 students are arriving into Byron Bay, Gold Coast and similar spots along the northern beaches to celebrate Schoolies.

NSW Health have reported that everyone at the Aquarius Backpackers is being supported with adequate food and safety measures.

